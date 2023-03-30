housing
Metro Creative Connection

Discrimination in housing is still happening more than fifty years after The Fair Housing Act was passed.

“It’s been a long road for these fair housing laws to be passed and there is still more to do. Discrimination is still happening despite these laws,” said Jamie Gatewood, the education and outreach assistant director for the Fair Housing Council of Oregon.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter tradition?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments