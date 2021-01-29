The Face Rock Creamer outlet store in Coos Bay is open for business as work continues inside in preparation for a grand opening that should happen in February.
For now, customers can buy cheese and ice cream as well as the famed mac and cheese and paninis that are mainstays at the creamery in Bandon.
The creamery store is the third business open in the new Coos Bay Village, joining a Starbucks store and a Spectrum store. Next to be completed will be a 7 Devils Brewery outlet and work is progressing on two more buildings on the development along the bay next to the Coos History Museum.
