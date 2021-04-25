On April 18, Face Rock Creamery officials cut the ribbon to open Face Rock Creamery Café in Coos Bay Village. The café anchors the new Coos Bay Village, a waterfront destination located in the heart the largest city on the South Coast. Paying mindful attention to COVID-19 guidance on gathering, the grand opening celebrations will include a rolling schedule of specials and raffles to welcome guests to the new location, rather than host one large event.
The Coos Bay Village Café features an indoor dining area, and a generously stocked cheese counter with every Face Rock flavor. The café menu features favorites from the Bandon creamery including mile-high Umpqua ice cream cones, Panini, signature macaroni & cheese and soups. Specials available only at Coos Bay Village are fried cheese curds, cheese fries and poutine. In addition, the café hosts a beer and wine bar featuring 7 Devils Brewing Co. and Oregon wines. Coos Bay Village is an 80,000-square-foot waterfront destination developed by Face Rock owners Greg Drobot and Daniel Graham.
“We took all the best elements of our Bandon café, and added some special touches just for Coos Bay Village,” explained Face Rock President Drobot. “We had a few goals for this spot. We wanted to give Face Rock fans a second spot on the Oregon Coast to find all our cheeses, create a waterfront gathering space for the community and visitors to come and take in the gorgeous bay views, and we wanted to bring more jobs to the Southern Oregon coast community.”
Graham, Face Rock vice president, agreed.
“For 40 years, this property has been a visual blight on the main route through the South Coast. Greg and I had a great time building Face Rock Creamery in Bandon in partnership with the city, and we were thrilled to take all we’ve learned and jump into the opportunity to work with Coos Bay to create a new destination that residents and visitors alike have been asking for,” he said.
The Face Rock Creamery Café at Coos Bay village is located at 1250 N Bayshore Dr.
