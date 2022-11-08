Gabe Fabrizio

Coos County will get a new sheriff in January, but the real question to be decided is whether the county will get a new commissioner.

In the race for sheriff, Capt. Gabe Fabrizio appears to be cruising to victory with the early results released. Fabrizio, who was endorsed by outgoing Sheriff Craig Zinni and District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, has received 11,658 votes, or 74.63% of the votes cast. His opponent, M.A. Kinnaird has received 3,890 votes, or 24.9%.

