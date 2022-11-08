Coos County will get a new sheriff in January, but the real question to be decided is whether the county will get a new commissioner.
In the race for sheriff, Capt. Gabe Fabrizio appears to be cruising to victory with the early results released. Fabrizio, who was endorsed by outgoing Sheriff Craig Zinni and District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, has received 11,658 votes, or 74.63% of the votes cast. His opponent, M.A. Kinnaird has received 3,890 votes, or 24.9%.
The two law enforcement veterans are vying to replace Zanni, who announced last year he was not running for re-election.
While the race for sheriff seems to be a one-man show, the race for county commissioner is too close to call.
Incumbent Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins has opened a lead in the early results with 8,826 votes, or 52.25% compared to 8,026 votes, or 47.51% for Rod Taylor.
Cribbins also opened an early lead over Taylor in the May primary, collecting more than 50% of the vote in the early count, but Taylor narrowed the gap significantly as late votes were counted to force the runoff election.
While voters in Coos County seem to have made their choice, at appears Fabrizio will face a challenge Zanni also had as voters are voting against a tax levy to fund the Coos County Jail. The levy would provide funding to fully open the jail, but the levy is failing with 9,532 voters casting ballots against it and 8,008 voting in favor.
Votes to prohibit the sale of psilocybin are passing countywide as well as in the cities of Coos Bay, Bandon and Coquille.
