SOUTHERN OREGON — Heads up Southern Oregon, the 173rd Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, will perform flyovers on Friday, May 15, to salute healthcare workers for their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The jets should be visible between 10:05 and 10:40 a.m.
The planned flight route includes flyovers at the following locations and times:
10:05 a.m.: Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Ashland
10:07 a.m.: Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Medford
10:09 a.m.: Providence Medford Medical Center, Medford
10:25 a.m.: Bay Area Hospital, Coos Bay
10:28 a.m.: Coquille Valley Hospital, Coquille
10:31 a.m.: Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, Bandon
10:39 a.m.: Curry General Hospital, Gold Beach
Kingsley Field history:
The first military aviation presence in Klamath Falls began in 1943, during World War II, when the U.S. Navy opened the Klamath Naval Air Station. At the conclusion of WWII, the Navy announced the closure of the Klamath Naval Air Station, effective Jan 1, 1946.
In 1954, the U.S. Air Force selected Klamath Falls as an ideal site for the establishment of an all-weather-fighter-interceptor-squadron and an aircraft control and warning squadron. The base was home to an Air Force interceptor squadron from 1959 to 1970. In 1971, the flying unit relocated and only the air control squadron and an alert detachment remained. An official dedication of the facilities on July 3, 1957 changed the name of the base to Kingsley Field, in honor of Second Lieutenant David R. Kingsley.
The 104th Tactical Control Squadron was the first Oregon Air National Guard unit stationed at Kingsley Field. The unit provided ground radar control for fighter aircraft from 1971 to 1981. In 1982, the Air Force announced a proposal to establish an air defense schoolhouse at Kingsley Field for F-4 Phantoms under the Air National Guard. The first F-4 class began Feb. 1, 1983. On Feb. 1, 1984, the F-4 training squadron was designated as 114th Tactical Fighter Training Squadron. The designation changed again in 1992 to the 114th Fighter Squadron.
In 1989, the schoolhouse converted from F-4s to Air Defense F-16s. In 1990, the unit added a flight doctor training course, followed by optometrists and dentists programs in 1994. The programs oriented military doctors to the rigors of high performance flight.
In September 1995, the Air National Guard assumed the airport tower control from the FAA as part of the ongoing establishment of the 270th Air Traffic Control Squadron. The 270th ATCS received federal recognition on March 7, 1998.
The 173rd Fighter Wing was officially activated on June 27, 1996, and 114th Fighter Squadron became the flying component of the 173rd Fighter Wing. ADF-16 pilot training continued for nine years at Kingsley Field and in 1998 the unit converted to the F-15 Eagle. Today, the 114th Fighter Squadron proudly carries on the tradition of training the best fighter pilots in the world. In 2005, the 173rd Fighter Wing’s mission grew from 15 assigned aircraft to 21. The Air Force closed its two F-15C training squadrons in 2009 making the 173rd Fighter Wing responsible for all F-15C training. The Air Force authorized seven additional jets, and in 2014 announced the creation of a detachment of 90 active duty personnel at the base.
As of 2016, Kingsley Field employs more than 1,100 people and has 32 assigned jets. In addition to pilot training, 173rd Fighter Wing personnel train Air Force flight doctors on the physiological effects of flight and Air Force intelligence personnel are trained on friendly and adversary weapons systems and tactics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In