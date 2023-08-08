Due to the influx of traffic related to Dunefest 2023, beginning on August 8th and extending through August 13th, the Reedsport Police Department in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be conducting extra traffic enforcement within the City of Reedsport.
This extra enforcement will focus on violations ranging from speed, distracted driving, pedestrian safety, DUII, seatbelt usage, and unmuffled engine braking.
