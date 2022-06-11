The Oregon State University Extension Service’s is offering a wildfire training focused on issues relevant to agricultural producers and rural residents in Douglas County. Join them in Glide on Friday, June 17, for presentations (9 a.m. - noon) and afternoon field tours (1 - 4 p.m.)

Spring rains have been good for livestock forage, but a dry summer ahead promises more fire activity. This training will be an opportunity to meet frontline responders, learn about livestock evacuation procedures and discuss assistance programs for practices that reduce fire risk. Local residents who mobilized to respond to the Archie Creek Fire will have a chance to talk about lessons learned, and an afternoon field trip will take a look at some properties where the owners have been preparing for wildfire. For details and to register for this free training, go to : https://beav.es/wVS

In addition, agricultural producers, livestock owners and rural residents in Douglas county can learn more through a separate online course, “Wildfire Preparedness in Agriculture,” which covers how to prepare an emergency action plan and fire prevention plan, steps to reduce the risk of fires caused by equipment, and designing fuelbreaks. 

