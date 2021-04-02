From April 16 to June 26, Coos Art Museum will be exhibiting the Expressions West 2021 juried art competition. Artists from 13 western states were invited to compete in this annual event. Juror Yuji Hiratsuka has selected 73 artworks by 71 artists residing in California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington.
Hiratsuka will be conducting a virtual walk-through tour of Expressions West and his own exhibitions. This walk-through will be available through both YouTube and the museum’s Facebook page.
Juror Yuji Hiratsuka is a Corvallis artist and associate professor of printmaking at Oregon State University. In his work, Hiratsuka combines the techniques of intaglio, relief and chine collé to produce images drawn from both traditional and contemporary sources. He expresses the mismatched hodgepodge of daily life and whimsical and spontaneous aspects of human nature. Hiratsuka’s works can be found in many important collections including the British Museum, Tokyo Central Museum, Cincinnati Art Museum, Portland Art Museum and The House of Humor and Satire in Bulgaria. In 2018, he won the first place award in Coos Art Museum’s Ink and Print exhibition and his print “Diamonds, Always and Forever” was added to the museum’s Permanent Collection.
Artists accepted into the Expressions West 2021 exhibition include:
Oregon artists – Fred Amos, Susan Applegate, Rebecca Arthur, Patty Becker, Victoria Biedron, Marjorie Black, Sandi Bonn, Cindie Brewer, Sherrie Brooks, David Castleberry, Brian Childers, Bets Cole, Bryan Coleman, Rick Crawford, Elaine Dunham, Joan Goodman, Colleen Goodwin-Chronister, Heather Halpern, Carol Hausser, Janet Hiller, Tracy Hodson, Don Hudgins, Geralyn Inokuchi, Morgan Johnson, Tara Kemp, Beth Keyser, Carol Kumpula-Clark, Jean Kyle, Barbara Martin, Geoffrey McCormack, Katherine McDowell, Walt Padgett, Sarah Peterman, Steven Seals, Monte Shelton, Pat Snyder, Debby Sundbaum-Sommers, Bruce Ulrich, Bruce Vincent, Stephen Wright, Kimberly Wurster, Lizzy Young-Sky, Alex Zenzuni
California artists – Séraphine, Jared Barbick, Suzie Buchholz, Julie Cavaz, Halina Domanski, Pamela Ingwers, Dana Mano-Flank, Jim Matthew, Lawrence Montgomery, Dusanka Reynolds, Patricia Sundgren Smith, Jami Taback, James Vogel, Jane Zich
Washington artists – Carole Barrer, Charles Fawcett, Steven Hill, Steve Hu, Newel Hunter, Coral Lehtinen, Naoko Morisawa, Jon Pokela
Idaho artists – Pam Demo, Jerry D. Mitchell
New Mexico artists – Natalie Christensen, Alan Paine Radebaugh
Colorado artist - Shelley Hull
Montana artist – Terrel Jones
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies the historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In