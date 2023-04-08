Expression West 2023 and Betty LaDuke exhibitions at Coos Art Museum

From April 14 to June 23, 2023, Coos Art Museum will be exhibiting the Expressions West 2023 juried art competition. Artists from thirteen western states were invited to compete in this annual event. Juror Betty LaDuke has selected 73 artworks by 36 artists residing in California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Juror Betty LaDuke is an artist living in Ashland, Oregon. With a career that extends over 65 years, LaDuke has created a profound and compassionate body of work along with a life rich in activism and community engagement reaching around the globe. She has carved her own path as an artist, working primarily outside of art world centers, and following her own interests and approach to art making.

