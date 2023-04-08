From April 14 to June 23, 2023, Coos Art Museum will be exhibiting the Expressions West 2023 juried art competition. Artists from thirteen western states were invited to compete in this annual event. Juror Betty LaDuke has selected 73 artworks by 36 artists residing in California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.
Juror Betty LaDuke is an artist living in Ashland, Oregon. With a career that extends over 65 years, LaDuke has created a profound and compassionate body of work along with a life rich in activism and community engagement reaching around the globe. She has carved her own path as an artist, working primarily outside of art world centers, and following her own interests and approach to art making.
Artists accepted into the Expressions West 2023 exhibition include:
Oregon Artists- Fred Amos, David Castleberry, Pete Chaser, Brian Childers, Sarah Ciampa, Jason Cromwell, Jeanne Cuddeford, Tammy Delaney, Claire Duncan, Elaine Dunham, Kassandra Ellison, Diane English, Dan Gilmore, Priscilla Hanson, Geralyn Inokuchi, Teneal Jensen, Morgan Johnson, David Johnson III, Carol Kumpula-Clark, Jean Kyle, Eric Olander, Tristan Perrotti, Cindy Pinnock, Patricia Renner, Christine Schulbach, Pat Snyder, Elizabeth Spona, Mary Lou Stebbins, Debby Sundbaum-Sommers, Kimberly Wurster, and Alex Zenzuni.
California Artists- Dana Mano, Lawrence Montgomery
Washington Artists- Claire Jones
Idaho Artists- Pamela Demo
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies the historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes, and lectures. Hours are 100:00am-5:00pm, Tuesday through Friday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans, and seniors, free to museum members.
Fire, Fury, & Resilience: Totem Witnesses and Turtle Wisdom at Coos Art Museum
From April 14 to June 23, 2023, Coos Art Museum will be exhibiting Fire, Fury, & Resilience: Totem Witnesses and Turtle Wisdom by Artist Betty LaDuke.
LaDuke’s most recent exhibit focuses on the issues of climate change, the pandemic, border crossings, and social justice. LaDuke communicates through tall sculptural figures she calls Totem Witnesses, relying on the figures to act as storytellers and vessels creating pathways to express resilience and hope.
Please join us on April 14 from 5-7pm to celebrate the opening of LaDuke’s new exhibit, as well as the opening of Expression West 2023.
Coos Art Museum will also host an artist talk by Betty LaDuke on April 15th at 11am.
