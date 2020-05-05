SOUTH COAST — Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a foster parent? Are you interested in hearing experienced foster parents share about the joys and heartbreaks of foster care in a no-pressure environment?
Explore Fostering events normally take place at a local coffee shop near you. Participants have the opportunity to listen to a panel of foster parents share about their experiences.
"We recognize that in this current situation around COVID-19 that is not possible, however, we feel it’s important to continue to provide a space for you to get your questions answered," said Bonnie Ell, community engagement coordinator for Curry County Advanced Health.
A Zoom meeting will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, for Coos and Curry County families interested in fostering. Register in advance for the meeting: https://bit.ly/2KA9tvT After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing the password to join the Zoom meeting.
Advanced Health anticipate a rise in children coming into foster care when they are back in school and wants to help ensure there are enough certified foster families ready to welcome children into their homes from each community where they are coming into care.
"Grab a drink or cup of coffee and join us online," Ell said. "We look forward to meeting you on the call."
