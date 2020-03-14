SOUTH COAST – As the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads, The World turned to experts to answer frequently asked questions about the disease.
Chunhuei Chi, director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University, weighed in on the pandemic and defined common symptoms as being shortness of breath and a dry cough. Some people may also experience a fever, feeling cold, and stomach problems or diarrhea.
She added that there can be a big variation of symptoms between individuals, where two people can have vastly different symptoms, and that it can be difficult to diagnose because of how closely COVID-19 mimics the flu.
“One problem with diagnosing is, without testing, it can be misdiagnosed as flu,” Chi said.
The symptoms can also have a large range of severity. Infected people can have mild to severe symptoms, or they can be asymptomatic with no sign of illness at all while still being able to pass it on.
Chi encourages people experiencing flu-like symptoms to get checked out by a doctor first. If they’re able to rule out the regular flu as a diagnosis, then a patient should get tested for COVID-19.
The novel coronavirus typically has an incubation period of five to seven days. However, Chi again noted how much variation there can be between patients. She said that incubation can take less time, or as long as 14 days.
Hence why most governments advise a two week quarantine period, to be on the safe side.
The contagious period typically lasts for one to two weeks, though Chi noted that more severe cases can be more infectious. She also advised that people should make sure to take off shoes and change clothes when they get home, after being out in public. The coronavirus can get on clothes and shoes, remaining active for a time.
The virus can also still be contagious after a person is cured, or dies from complications, and that extra care should still be taken for a time after becoming healthy again.
“Some countries … even after a person is cured, they’re still put on home quarantine for two weeks for safety,” Chi said.
At this time there is little information of how the pandemic will impact the South Coast area. However, Chi noted that it travels with humans, so as long as people travel it will continue to spread around the country. She said it can reach anywhere, even to remote areas.
Some nations have instituted regional lock downs, while others have locked down the entire country. In this situation, similar to Italy, people would not be able to leave the city they’re currently in.
Though she did not want to scare people, Chi said most Americans are unprepared, or underprepared, for the virus to hit their area. She compared the potential impact as similar to the Great Depression of the early 1900s, and said people need to be prepared to adapt.
One such adaptation is for people to not be afraid to go outside. While many businesses are closing during the outbreak, being outside is still safe. Chi added that being outside, in fresh air, and physically active is good for a person’s health.
She also said people should come together and be ready to help each other as a community.
“We’re in this for the long haul, but we’re in this together,” Chi said.
