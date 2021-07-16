Summer is in full swing at South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, where children and adults can sign up to participate in a variety of nature-themed classes. Programming this month includes:
Birding at the Millicoma Marsh Trail — July 17, 10 a.m.
The public is invited to enjoy great views of the bay and one of the best birding spots in Coos County. Interpreter and binoculars provided. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather. Registered participants will meet in the parking lot directly behind Millicoma Middle School on 4th Ave, Coos Bay. The event is free; however, registration is required, and the event is limited to six participants.
Birding in Charleston — July 23, 10 a.m.
Adventurous bird enthusiasts can explore the shores of Charleston in search of winged wildlife. Interpreter and binoculars provided. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather. Registered participants will meet at the Charleston Visitors Center. The event is free; however, registration is required and the event is limited to six participants.
Introduction to Crabbing — July 28, 10 a.m.
Visitors are invited to learn about the amazing life cycle of crabs, their importance to the local economy and discover the various techniques for capturing this delectable crustacean. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather. Registered participants will meet at the Charleston Visitors Center. Registration is required, and the event is limited to six participants Dress for the weather and meet at the Charleston Visitors Center, 91141 Cape Arago Hwy, Coos Bay, 97420.
Nature Hike — July 30, 1 p.m.
A guided walk in the woods will help reveal the flora and fauna on some of South Slough’s most popular trails. The trail itself is a two-mile loop that is well-maintained and relatively level. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring plenty of snacks. The event is free; however, registration is required and the event is limited to six participants.
Those interested in learning about future activities can sign up for South Slough Reserve’s newsletter or visit www.southsloughestuary.org.
