On Earth Day, April 22, winning photos from Wild Rivers Land Trust’s inaugural photo contest will be exhibited at Coos Bay/North Bend Visitors Center – 50 Central Ave., Coos Bay, and Coos History Museum – 1210 N. Front St., Coos Bay. The shows will run through the end of May. You can view and purchase all the winning photos on our website: https://www.wildriverslandtrust.org/photo-contest.html
This event was designed to help share the natural abundance of wildlife on private lands along the southern Oregon coast. The 2020 Wild Rivers Land Trust Outdoor Photography Contest paired regional private landowners with wildlife photographers for a friendly competition showcasing water, land, wildlife and plants found on the Oregon South Coast. The contest teamed each photographer with a landowner who competed with other teams to photograph a diversity of wildlife, plants and scenery.
The first of its kind on the Oregon Coast, WRLT plans to expand the event in 2021. In 2020, the prize purse was $3,500 for the winning teams, over seven categories, split evenly between the landowner and the photographer on the team. It is modeled after a successful long running event in Texas.
2020 Teams
▪ Bandon Dunes Golf Resort with photographer Steve Dimock
▪ Camp Myrtle Wood with photographer Steve Holt
▪ Chisolm Ranch Coquille with photographer Michael Sherman
▪ Collier Farm with photographer Peter Pearsall
▪ LaBelle Retreat with photographer Kara Long
▪ Pistol River Ranch with photographer Steve Miller
▪ Wahl Ranch with photographer Rowland Willis
Many thanks to our 2020 sponsors: Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, Travel Southern Oregon Coast and Wild Rivers Land Trust. Sponsorships will be available for our 2021 contest and include opportunities to display and or purchase winning images and help us expand the event and its positive impact in the future. Contact ann@wildriverslandtrust.org if you are interested.
