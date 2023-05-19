Personnel from multiple agencies gathered around the table to review a portion of the Airport Emergency Plan for the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.
The Tabletop Exercise is a requirement of the ongoing process to be certified to operate as a commercial airport. It also helps agencies review how to respond in the event of a disaster whether it is human or naturally caused.
The mass casualty Tabletop Exercise simulated a water rescue following the crash of a commercial passenger jet. The plane experienced engine failure upon takeoff and was carrying 75 people. Representatives from multiple agencies ran the scenario and discussed roles and responsibilities.
They also covered the best practices regarding communications with other agencies and the public, evacuation of passengers and crew, airport accessibility for responding agencies, and possible hazards.
The North Bend Sector of the US Coast Guard, North Bend Fire Department, Bay Area Hospital, Reach Air Medical Services, Skywest, TSA, and personnel from the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport attended the exercise.
Airport Fire Chief and Operations Manager, Bob Hood, facilitated the tabletop exercise and says, preparing for an emergency at the airport is nothing new, “To reduce the impacts of an emergency and save lives, regular training is not only essential but required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).”
Each year, the airport records required by the Part 139 Certification are reviewed and evaluated by the FAA. That includes an inspection of mandatory records of training that is undertaken each month.
The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport is the only Part 139 Certified Commercial Airport on the Oregon coast. It is owned and operated by the Coos County Airport District (CCAD).
CCAD has owned the airport and 619 landside and airside acres for 20 years. It also leases over 33 commercial facilities, that combined with those tenants, help employ over 600 personnel.
For more information, call (541) 756-8531 or visit our website www.flyoth.com. You can also follow the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport on Facebook.
