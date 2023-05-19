Airport Exercise

Emergency responders from throughout the region gathered at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport for a tabletop exercise to prepare for an emergency.

 Contributed photo

Personnel from multiple agencies gathered around the table to review a portion of the Airport Emergency Plan for the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.

The Tabletop Exercise is a requirement of the ongoing process to be certified to operate as a commercial airport. It also helps agencies review how to respond in the event of a disaster whether it is human or naturally caused.

