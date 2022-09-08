High school students may apply now for the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange program to study abroad in Germany. ASSE is one of four well-established international exchange organizations that administer this prestigious program, which is jointly sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the German Bundestag (Parliament).

ASSE has 50 scholarships available to American youth from the western and northwestern regions of the USA. ASSE is responsible for promoting the CBYX program, recruiting applicants, and selecting finalists. Students are encouraged to learn more and apply at www.UsaGermanyScholarship.org. The deadline to apply is December 1.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments