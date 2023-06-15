police siren

Nearly two years after a North Bend physician was shot to death, his ex-wife has been arrested and charged with murder.

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said Reina Gabriela Jackson was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshall Service in Atlanta, Georgia.

