Nearly two years after a North Bend physician was shot to death, his ex-wife has been arrested and charged with murder.
Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said Reina Gabriela Jackson was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshall Service in Atlanta, Georgia.
She is facing charges of one count of second degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree.
The charges relate to the Aug. 2, 2021, death of Dr. Craig Jackson. At the time of his death, Dr. Jackson was a physician with Bay Clinic in Coos Bay.
At the time, Dr. Jackson’s wife, Yen Zhou, told officers two men entered their home early in the morning and got into a physical confrontation with Jackson. After Jackson was shot, the men fled the scene.
Since that time, the North Bend Police Department along with the Oregon State Police, have led an investigation that crossed state lines and included many interviews.
According to Frasier, on May 24, the Coos County grand jury returned a secret indictment against Reina Jackson, charging her with the three felony county. Reina Jackson is also known to go by the name Reina Gabriela Matute-Ruano.
After the indictment was released, the DA’s office asked for assistance from the U.S. Marshall Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in locating and arresting Reina Jackson. Frasier said it was believed she was residing in Guatemala at the time.
On Wednesday, Reina Jackson flew into the airport in Atlanta. Frasier said she was apparently unaware of the arrest warrant and flew into the United States for personal reasons. She was arrested at the airport and is being held in Atlanta pending extradition. Frasier said depending on whether Reina Jackson fights the extradition request, it could take several weeks or months for her to return to Coos County.
Reina Jackson was booked into the Clayton County Jail in Georgia on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. At the time, she claimed to be homeless and from Jonesboro, Ga.
In addition to the three felonies related to the murder of her ex-husband, Reina Jackson was also wanted on a Coos County Circuit Court warrant for a probation violation for leaving the area. In that case, Reina Jackson had been convicted on a charge of burglary in the first degree.
