COOS COUNTY — As part of its ongoing efforts to recruit much-needed foster parents, Every Child Coos County hosted its first ever coffeehouse forum Saturday at So It Goes Coffeehouse in downtown Coos Bay.
Every Child, a community-led nonprofit organization, partnered with the Department of Human Services and the Coos County Foster Parent Association over the weekend to answer questions from folks interested in learning more about what it takes to become a foster parent.
Lewann, president of the Coos County Foster Parent Association, speaks during a forum Saturday with foster parents and others interested in fostering.
“We know one of the challenges with becoming a foster parent is that there are so many unknowns and that it can seem scary to some people,” said Every Child Coos County Director Melissa Hart.
"The explore fostering coffeehouses is one way we can invite the community to a safe space where we can facilitate a conversation and shine a light on fostering with some of the county’s amazing foster parents," said Hart.
The forum discussed the challenges and rewards with fostering and how it can impact families who choose to foster or adopt. A statewide initiative, Every Child works alongside DHS to provide support to families and children in foster care.
President of the Coos County Foster Parent Association Lewann (last name withheld) said she understands that fostering may not be everyone, but as she explained Saturday there are things folks can do to help. Being a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) for foster children or a respite care provider can go a long way for families in need, she said.
Lewann also said folks can help by volunteering to do a number of things for families, such as going grocery shopping for them or offering to watch their kids while they run errands. It may seem small, but offering to be there for families can make a big difference, she added.
According to Hart, the organization is looking to host a number of forums at coffeehouses around the county at least every other month. She said the ultimate goal for Every Child is to make sure every child in Coos County has a home.
“I hope that folks that came are one step closer to saying yes,” she said. “I hope they hear the honest truth about the challenges and the rewards and that they move one step closer to whatever the next step in the process is for them.”
For more information on Every Child Coos County and its upcoming coffeehouse forums, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/everychildcoos.