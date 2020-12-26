Not even 2020 can stop thestaff at Cardinal Services' Coos Bay office from upholding their annual Casual Friday Jean Fund tradition of donating to a local charity. This year, the determined employees decided to split the donation between two very worthy causes: CASA of Coos & Curry County and the Coos County area's annual December Toy/Food Drive event, Bus Jam Saturday.
Cardinal's Coos Bay office staff are allowed to wear jeans on Friday's as one of Cardinal's ongoing team-building traditions, but they must pay for that privilege. Employees are asked to donate $2 each Friday. At the end of the year, the staff selects a local charity to donate the Jean Fund money.
However, this year has been a challenge! While Cardinal, a Coos County staffing, payroll and human resources firm, has been fully operational during the pandemic—providing services to employers and job seekers alike—the company decided to close its doors to the public to protect the staff beginning in March of 2020. "Casual Friday" at Cardinal transformed into "Casual Dress Every Day," with many of the usual staff contributors now working remotely. The money collected in the Jean Fund began to lag.
But Cardinal's Jean Genies were not to be defeated by some unseen microbe. After taking stock of the smaller-than-usual end of the year jean fund, the staff decided to step up their contributions. The Coos Bay staff dug deeper into their pockets and raised a total of $1,770. This year two charities were selected, with each charity receiving a donation of $885. The selected charities include:
CASA of Coos and Curry County: CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. The mission of CASA of Coos and Curry County is to recruit, train, and supervise volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children that are involved within Oregon's foster care program. The CASA program is the only volunteer organization directly connected to the court. Volunteers are appointed and sworn in by a judge to speak for a child whose needs would otherwise not be heard and prevent a child from falling through the cracks of the child welfare system.
Bus Jam Saturday event is held every year on one Saturday in December. The communities of Coos Bay, North Bend and surrounding areas attempt to fill school buses with new unwrapped toys and food for local families in need. This event is one of the largest, one-day community-wide collection efforts on the west coast!
Jessica Hakki, director of hiring for Cardinal, and holder of the Jean Fund collection bowl, captured the spirit of Cardinal Staff, "a lot of companies have a casual Friday and allow their staff to wear jeans. The fact that our staff took it to the next level during these COVID-challenged times to benefit the community says a lot. They rose to the challenge, collected their spare change, and increased their giving. We love doing this!"
Cardinal Services of Coos Bay is proud to continue the tradition of the Jean Fund started by its founder, Bud Freeman, in 2009. CASA and Bus Jam Saturday join these past recipients: The Ark Project, Bay Area Enterprises, Coos County Animal Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, Nancy Devereux Center, Star of Hope, the Women's Resource Center and Operation Rebuild Hope's Bryan's Home, just to name a few.
