SOUTH COAST — Evacuation levels are being reduced in Curry County and eliminated in Jackson and Josephine counties.
According to a press release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon, the Curry County evacuation level is being lowered from a Level 2, “Be Set,” to Level 1, “Be Prepared.” This change is for the Agness area and follows the end of fire season, which was last Friday, Oct. 26.
“These changes are due to the fire behavior, wet weather and suppression efforts,” the release said. “There will still be some fire suppression efforts on hot spots and suppression repair going on with teams from the Fire Incident Management, CFPA, and local fire agencies.”
Meanwhile, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office is still going to be conducting sporadic patrols in the Agness area.
In a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it was announced that Jackson and Josephine counties eliminated any remaining wildfire evacuation zones “within their respective jurisdictions.”
“While many of the wildfires in our area are now completely extinguished, there are still mop-up and rehabilitation operations underway well within the perimeter of some of the fires,” the release said, meaning interior smoke may still be visible on occasion.
“Although we are seeing the temperatures cool and the seasons change, this is not the time to become complacent,” the release said. “If you have not yet signed up for our dual county emergency notification system – Citizen Alert – be sure to do so now. As we found during the summer wildfire season, Citizen Alert was invaluable in getting important evacuation information to people quickly.”
Citizen Alert is used not just for wildfire evacuation notices, but other emergency situations.
To sign in by cell phone or email, visit www.rvem.org.
“We wish to thank our local first responders as well as the interagency teams from across the country who came to our area to help keep us safe,” the release said. “Most of all, thank you to the citizens for the unwavering support and assistance. Everyone’s hard work and collaboration shone through during this lengthy and challenging fire season.”
Though fire season is over, the release cautioned the public to still report anything unusual or out of the current fire footprints to local fire agencies.