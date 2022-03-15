Eugene Symphony is inviting all members of the global community to submit words of tribute to running legend Steve Prefontaine in response to the question: How has Steve Prefontaine inspired you?
As the World Track and Field Championships comes to Oregon in 2022, Eugene Symphony will honor one of Oregonís greatest champions, Steve Prefontaine at a concert on June 4, 2022. Before his untimely death in 1975, he set 14 American records in distance running, and legends of his accomplishments still resonate across the world today. Featuring original music by Oregonís best-known composer, David Schiff, this stirring multimedia project will be enhanced with imagery projected on a screen above the stage and punctuated with spoken accounts of Steveís life performed by Oregon Contemporary Theatre actors. These words of tribute and gratitude, submitted by Steveís fans around the globe, will be woven into the performance to underline his impact that endures today.
Submit your tribute: Visit eugenesymphony.org/prefontaine to submit a brief description of between 25 to 60 words on how Pre has impacted your life or inspired you to be your best self, or how you would say thank you to him if you could. Submissions are due by March 18, 2022. Watch the Eugene Symphonyís social media channels in spring 2022, as they may share some of these words in advance of the concert performance in June.
The creative team includes Oregon Contemporary Theatreís Producing Artistic Director Craig Willis, veteran sports journalist Curtis Anderson of TrackTown USA and Oregon Track Club Elite, and Steveís sister Linda Prefontaine.
ìFew athletes have ever captured public imagination as Steve did, and still does,î says Executive Director Scott Freck. ìHis is a story of perseverance, heart, and unmatched drive. Steveís legacy lives on, undimmed, and we are proud to showcase one of Oregonís best and brightest in this extraordinary new way.î
Tickets: Tickets available now, ranging from $49.50 to $93.50. Student/youth tickets available for $20.
Purchase at eugenesymphony.org or the Hult Center Ticket Office 541-682-5000
SPECIAL CONCERT June 4, 2022 ñ PREFONTAINE
Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor
*In partnership with Oregon Contemporary Theatre
*Linda Prefontaine, Creative Consultant
Bernstein: Overture to Candide
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5
*David Schiff: Prefontaine (World Premiere)
