BANDON — U.S. Air Force Airman Ethan T. Wright has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Wright is the son of Kimberly (Lennae) Wright, of Bandon. He is a 2018 graduate of Bandon High School.
The airman completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.