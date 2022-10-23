Teaching assistants and other employees of the South Coast Education District came to the Coos Bay Boardwalk on Saturday October 15th to protest low wages and ask for a fair union contract with the ESD.
About 25 people carried signs demanding fair treatment, with some saying it is hard to survive with the pay they are receiving now.
Tove' Stroop, the treasurer of Union 119, and Tina Mendizabal, the secretary of the chapter, were among the leaders at the "informational rally."
Simply put, they said the ESD is offering such low wages, they can barely make it.
"We're currently trying to bargain our outdated contract with South Coast ESD," Stroop said. "We're asking for a living wage. Our current local fast food workers are walking in and making more money than we are. One of those is my son. He's 17, and he makes more than I do."
Stroop, who works as an instructional assistant at Marshfield High School, said she has worked with the ESD for seven years, and is making $14.90 an hour for her work.
The contract the ESD unionized workers are getting paid under was signed in 2019 and was good for two years. Due to COVID, the union agreed to extend it a year last year, but it expired June 30.
Without a contract in place, workers have received no wage increases for the current school year.
"We're working under the current terms of the contract," Mendizabal said. "Classified employees are on a step increase, so they have raises as they go up step by step. They also get a cost of living increase. Right now, not only are they not getting a step increase, they are not getting a cost of living increase."
South Coast ESD works with all the local school districts in Coos and Curry counties, but the employees are paid by the ESD not the school districts.
During negotiations with the ESD, the district has offered a starting wage of $15.90 an hour, with the union says is too low. It has asked for a $17.50 starting wage.
Other ESDs around the state go as high as $19.92 for starting wages, with few, if any, lower that the offer from South Coast ESD, Stroop said.
While the rally Saturday looked like a protest, the union leaders said they not threatening to strike, but that remains an option.
"Right now, we are really focused at staying at the table," Stroop said. "We think we can really make progress."
Under state law, if an agreement is not reached, both sides could request a mediator come in and sort out the differences, but that has not happened yet.
Stroop said with the fight over wages, many ESD employees are considering other opportunities. She said moving to any school district in the region would lead to better pay.
"A lot of our members have looked at leaving," she said. "We love what we're doing, but we have to look."
Few have left to day, Mendizabal said, because they love what they do.
"A lot of our members are super invested," she said.
The union was scheduled to have another meeting with the ESD earlier this week. That meeting, and any future meetings, are open to the public and can be watched on Zoom.
Union president Connie Cooley said the district an afford to pay its members more, but it needs to prioritize its employees.
“The District can afford our proposal,” said Cooley. “The ESD is budgeting to hold back more than twice that difference in savings for 22-23 alone. Meanwhile a small number of admin took home a total of $800,000 in salary last year. How much do they value the people who make sure students up and down the South Coast have a safe and effective learning environment every day at school?”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In