Members of the OSEA Chapter 119 union rally for higher wages Saturday on the Coos Bay Boardwalk. The union and South Coast ESD are negotiating a new contract after the last one expired June 30.

Teaching assistants and other employees of the South Coast Education District came to the Coos Bay Boardwalk on Saturday October 15th to protest low wages and ask for a fair union contract with the ESD.

About 25 people carried signs demanding fair treatment, with some saying it is hard to survive with the pay they are receiving now.

Jerome Murray, who was as an instruction assistant in Bandon, holds a sign that shows how his wage has impacted his life.
