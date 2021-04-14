Southwestern Oregon fire officials are urging property owners to exercise caution after crews responded to five small fires Tuesday.
“If you don’t need to burn, hold off on burning,” said Jef Chase, a spokesperson for the Coos Forest Protective Association, Wednesday.
According to Chase, the five fires Tuesday were sparked when high winds pushed debris burns into surrounding areas with unusually dry fuels.
Tuesday’s first fire was reported in the Gaylord area south of Myrtle Point, and burned about a quarter of an acre. Several engines and pickups responded and, while on the scene, were called to another fire.
That one, near Dement Creek west of Gaylord, was the largest fire crews responded to throughout the day, totaling between 10 and 15 acres, according to Chase.
Additional fires included a half-acre fire on the Coos River, a tenth-acre fire in Lee Valley east of Coquille and a fire of unknown size near Port Orford.
The fires, while small, are unusual this early in the year, Chase said. This year, the weather has kept fuels across the region drier than usual.
“Normally April and May, we get some good, decent rainfall,” Chase said. “But this year, we haven’t had the consistent rainfall, so we haven’t gotten the green-up.”
What’s more, cold temperatures night contribute to the drying, by freezing moisture and bringing it to the surface of fuels to be evaporated by morning sun, Chase said.
Tuesday’s fires came before CFPA had completed its hiring for the summer season, meaning the agency called anyone they had available to assist on the fires. A Shutter Creek Correctional Institution crew assisted on the Dement Creek fire, as did the Myrtle Point Fire Department, Chase said.
“Anybody that’s available, we send them out there,” Chase said.
The five fires were not the cause of light smoke in the air some county residents noticed midday Wednesday — that came from a controlled burn in Douglas County, according to fire officials.
“There were two burns ignited (Wednesday) morning for about 1,700 tons in (northwestern Douglas) County about 33 miles (north-northeast) of Coos Bay,” Oregon Department of Forestry spokesperson Jim Gersbach said. “Coos Bay had a light smoke impact (incident) from those burns.”
According to Chase, the early fires are a sign to residents to be cautious when burning debris, especially in high winds and on dry days.
Not having a safe clearing around piles, leaving piles unattended, failing to make sure the pile is completely out before adding to it and burning too large a pile can all be causes of debris burn escape, Chase said.
“A lot of folks have burned for years, and never had a problem — they usually don’t until they do,” he said. “They definitely don’t want to be one of the folks that has several fire departments at their house putting fires out.”
The South Coast’s fires weren’t the first in Oregon this year: ODF said Tuesday the agency has already responded to 70 fires this spring, more than three times as many as an average year.
CFPA’s fire danger remains low, but Chase said the agency will continue monitoring the spring’s weather and could declare a fire season and prohibit certain activities, as it did last summer. The agency updates fire risk and restrictions on its website at www.coosfpa.net.
