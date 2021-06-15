Bay Area Hospital, North Bend Medical Center, Bay Clinic and Advanced Health officially go live with Epic, an electronic health record system, June 19. Using one common EHR allows Coos County’s major healthcare providers to standardize practices, support care coordination, improve evidence-based care and make a patient’s healthcare experience more efficient from start to finish.
Used by more than 250 healthcare organizations nationwide, Epic provides almost half the U.S. population access to their medical records through online and mobile. Patients can take better charge of their own health with easy access to medical records and have continuity of care across Epic-supported healthcare organizations.
To ensure a seamless transition to the new EHR platform, the local healthcare organizations are working with their Community Connect partner, St. Charles Health System in Bend.
“With Epic we are thrilled to be able to provide patients with a secure platform to broaden their access to healthcare. MyChart is a convenient way for patients to interact with their health information, and ultimately be more informed when it comes to their healthcare plans and options,” said Brian Moore, president and CEO.
