stuffed burgers

stuffed burgers

Barbecue season has arrived, so soon people will be bonding in the backyard over hamburgers and hot dogs. Backyard barbecue season begins in spring and continues through summer and, where the weather allows, into fall. Barbecues are a perfect summertime soiree, as they’re usually laid back affairs and make use of the pleasant weather.

While it’s fun to expand your culinary horizons over the open flame of a grill, it’s important that you never forget the basics, especially when entertaining crowds who are no doubt looking forward to grilled burgers. Giving the masses what they want is good hosting, but you can still try your hand at a little experimentation when serving burgers at your next backyard barbecue. The following recipe for “Herb Cheese-Stuffed Garlic Burgers” from Andrew Schloss’ and David Joachim’s “Mastering the Grill” (Chronicle Books) provides the best of both worlds.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Do you believe the increases in the minimum wage in Oregon are fair and just?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments