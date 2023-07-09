Barbecue season has arrived, so soon people will be bonding in the backyard over hamburgers and hot dogs. Backyard barbecue season begins in spring and continues through summer and, where the weather allows, into fall. Barbecues are a perfect summertime soiree, as they’re usually laid back affairs and make use of the pleasant weather.
While it’s fun to expand your culinary horizons over the open flame of a grill, it’s important that you never forget the basics, especially when entertaining crowds who are no doubt looking forward to grilled burgers. Giving the masses what they want is good hosting, but you can still try your hand at a little experimentation when serving burgers at your next backyard barbecue. The following recipe for “Herb Cheese-Stuffed Garlic Burgers” from Andrew Schloss’ and David Joachim’s “Mastering the Grill” (Chronicle Books) provides the best of both worlds.
Herb Cheese-Stuffed Garlic Burgers
2 pounds ground beef chuck, 85 percent lean
2 tablespoons chopped garlic
1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 tablespoons herbed garlic cream cheese, such as Boursin
Oil for coating grill grate
Gas: Direct heat, medium-high 425 F to 450 F; clean,
Charcoal: Direct heat, light ash; 12-by-12-inch charcoal
bed (about 3 dozen coals); clean, oiled grate on lowest
Wood: Direct heat, light ash; 12-by-12-inch bed, 3 to 4
inches deep; clean, oiled grate set 2 inches above the fire
1. Heat the grill as directed.
2. Using your hands, mix the beef, garlic, salt, and pepper in a bowl until well blended; do not overmix. Using a light touch, form into 12 patties no more than 1⁄2-inch thick.
3. Put a portion (about 11⁄2 teaspoons) of cream cheese in the center of each of the 6 patties; top with the remaining patties and press together, taking care to seal the edges well. Refrigerate the burgers until the grill is ready.
4. Brush the grill grate and coat it with oil. Put the burgers on the grill, cover and cook for 9 minutes, flipping after 5 minutes, for medium-done (150 F, slightly pink). Add a minute per side for well-done (160 F).
5. To toast the buns, put them cut-sides down directly over the fire for the last minute of cooking.
6. If serving the burgers directly from the grill, serve on the buns. If the burgers will sit, even for a few minutes, keep the buns and burgers separate until just before eating.
How to make grilling healthier
Grilling is a summertime tradition, but health-conscious grillmasters may want to marinate their meats before cooking them over an open flame. Heterocyclic aromatic amines (HAAs) are compounds that can form when meats are cooked over an open flame. HAAs are suspected carcinogens, but a 2008 study published in the Journal of Food Science found that, with a few exceptions, spice-containing marinades inhibited the formation of heterocyclic amines, thus providing reduced exposure to some of the carcinogens formed during grilling.
