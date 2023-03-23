South Coast Folk Society
South Coast Folk Society

The public is invited to an afternoon tea and English Country Dance at the Langlois Cheese Factory Sunday, March 26, from 4-6 p.m. The special event will feature live music by the Summer Wind Quintet, a wonderful local band. Lessons and calling by Paul Poresky.  

Singles and couples can all enjoy the beauty of English Country Dancing. It’s easy to learn and fun to do. New dancers are welcome. English Country Dancing is an enjoyable, graceful form of casual social dance appropriate for all ages. Experience is not required.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments