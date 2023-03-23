The public is invited to an afternoon tea and English Country Dance at the Langlois Cheese Factory Sunday, March 26, from 4-6 p.m. The special event will feature live music by the Summer Wind Quintet, a wonderful local band. Lessons and calling by Paul Poresky.
Singles and couples can all enjoy the beauty of English Country Dancing. It’s easy to learn and fun to do. New dancers are welcome. English Country Dancing is an enjoyable, graceful form of casual social dance appropriate for all ages. Experience is not required.
The talented Summer Wind Quintet plays enchanting traditional English dance tunes. This vibrant band consists of Cynthia Stone on flute, Cathleen Williams on bassoon, Joy Wolf on fiddle, Gerry Canning on guitar, and Al Rumsch on recorder. Their music is the perfect complement to these endearing English dances. If you prefer not to dance, you and your friends can relax to this lovely music with a cup of tea.
The South Coast Folk Society will be your host for this event and all South Coast residents are encouraged to attend. Enjoy time-honored dances like “The Mulberry Garden” and “Hunt for the Squirrel”. Casual dress is recommended; however, period costuming is welcome.
This event is alcohol and fragrance free. It will take place at the Langlois Cheese Factory, located at 94179 Allen Boice Drive. Refreshments, including scones and tea, will be served. Doors open at 3:45 p.m.. Admission: $10 suggested donation. For more information call 541-404-8267, or visit southcoastfolksociety.com.
