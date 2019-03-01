COOS BAY — Water overflowed into the Englewood Diking District on Friday morning.
Officials believe a clogged pipe in the dike failed to close, causing high water levels to pass on through.
A woman steps over sandbags into her home as water breaching the Englewood Dike floods private property off California Avenue in Coos Bay on Friday.
Tom Gollihur, the Superintendent of the Englewood Diking District, said at about 9:30 a.m. Friday that his neighbor, Amy Murphy, noticed the water levels rising and immediately alerted him.
“We suspect there is debris stuck in the tide gate right now preventing it from closing, but we don’t know for sure,” Gollihur said. “We will have to wait for the tide to go down later this afternoon.”
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website, the tide prediction for Friday morning was set to be approximately 6.86 feet. Since, the tide wasn’t extremely high, Gollihur said he thinks the issue might lie in a clogged pathway.
The district, which stretches from Old Wireless Lane to California Avenue, has had challenges with its out of date dike for years, said Gollihur. Recently, the district has been able to conduct minor repairs, but still has ways to go.
Currently, there are about 20 homes within the district which are susceptible to flooding if the dike fails.
According to Gollihur, the City of Coos Bay provided a load of sand Friday morning to help Murphy sand bag around her home, which lies nearest to the floodplain. Water had already begun filling in the bottom floor.
“We had debris stuck before probably about five years ago,” said Gollihur. “So far this year we did get some water in the fields, but nothing like this. This is bad.”