NORTH BEND — Engles Furniture once again teamed up with the Oregon Department of Human Services to surprise dozens of local foster kids with gifts this Christmas.
For the second year in a row, Engles hosted a gift drive event encouraging community members from around the county to donate new, unwrapped presents for kids in foster care.
As a thank you, anyone who donated a gift from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21 received a coupon for $25 off their purchase, said Steve Nye, general manager at Engles Furniture.
According to Nye, this year the store collected approximately 50 gifts as well as donated three twin mattress sets valued at $1,700 to a local foster family who stood out for their commitment to housing kids in need.
“We really wanted the family to have nice, comfortable mattress sets for kids who come into their home,” said Nye. “So, we donated the mattresses, box springs and frames and mattress protectors.”
Monica Picatti, a DHS foster family certifier, said she was happy to be able to collaborate with Engles again to help collect gifts and raise awareness of local foster care.
The family that was chosen to receive the new mattresses was selected because of their willingness to house teens and sibling groups, who oftentimes are harder to place, said Picatti.
According to Picatti, there are currently 188 kids in foster care and about 133 certified homes throughout Coos County. A few of these homes are housing several children, she said.
The gifts, which are pulled by caseworkers based on the child’s interests, will be given to kids during their visitation appointment with their parents in the next few weeks.
For people who are interested in learning more about foster care, Picatti said Every Child Coos County, a community-led organization that provides assistance to DHS to ensure children and families in the system are supported, will be hosting a “coffeehouse chat” Jan. 18 at So It Goes Coffeehouse located on 190 Central Ave. in Coos Bay.
The staff at Engles Furniture gathers around donations before a delivery capping off the store's annual holiday gift drive Saturday in North Bend.
The event will run from 3-4:30 p.m. According to Picatti, with respite foster care, also known as short-term foster care, being a big need in the community organizers of event are hoping to recruit more providers and folks who are interested in fostering, volunteering or donating items to kids in need.
With gifts loaded in their delivery truck headed to the local DHS offices, Nye said he hopes the foster gift drive continues to become an annual event.
“We’ve had a few people in our own Engles family who have had experiences or have been affected by the foster care system,” said Nye. “It is something that is close to our hearts and so we’d like to continue helping and raising awareness.”