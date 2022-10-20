North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke

North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke answers a question while taking part in a forum with the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. Engelke’s opponent in the race, former Mayor John Briggs, did not participate in the event.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/The World

North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke urged voters to look at her record and her plans for North Bend when taking part in a forum with the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.

Engelke got a unique opportunity to answer questions alone after her challenger, former Mayor John Briggs elected not to participate in the forum.

