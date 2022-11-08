North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke has opened a narrow lead in her attempt to win a second term as mayor.
With early voting released by the Coos County clerk’s office, Engelke has received 1,237 votes, or 51.76% of the vote to 1,144, or 47.7% for former Mayor John Briggs.
While Engelke has the advantage, the results are too close to claim a victory. By state law, the clerk’s office must accept and count any ballot postmarked by Election Day as long as the ballots arrive with seven days of the election.
In the May primary, 6,000 votes were tabulated after the first round of results were released, although the number in North Bend was significantly smaller.
In the four-person race for North Bend City Council, Jenny Jones, Barbara Schultz and Larry Garboden have the top three positions with John Ezra Scheirman close behind in the fourth. The top three finishers in the race will be elected to the city council. Only Garboden is an incumbent as Bill Richardson and Timm Slater chose not to run for re-election.
Jones leads the field with 1,307 votes, Schultz has 1,279, Garboden has 1,170 and Scheirman has received 1,046.
While elections were held in Coos Bay, Coquille and Bandon on Tuesday, there were no competitive races.
In Powers, the race for mayor has Robert Kohn in the lead with 99 votes and Robert Baker has 87.
In a four-person race for city council, Kathy Rector has received 161 votes, James C. Adamek has 138, Debbie North is in third with 81 and Bill Holland is fourth with 76. The top three vote getters will earn seats on the council.
In Lakeside, Sherry Kinsey has earned the mayor’s spot, running unopposed. But the race for city council, things are not as clear. In a five person race, Alan G. Pointer leads the way with 279 votes, Sara Coats has received 259 and Alicia Douglas has picked up 227 votes. Mary Kenyon is fourth with 174 votes and Shauleen Higgins is fifth with 164 votes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In