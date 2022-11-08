North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke

North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke answers a question while taking part in a forum with the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. Engelke’s opponent in the race, former Mayor John Briggs, did not participate in the event.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/The World

North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke has opened a narrow lead in her attempt to win a second term as mayor.

With early voting released by the Coos County clerk’s office, Engelke has received 1,237 votes, or 51.76% of the vote to 1,144, or 47.7% for former Mayor John Briggs.

