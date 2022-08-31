Not quite done
North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke meets with supporters during a meet and greet Thursday at the Wildflour Cafe during the official kickoff of her second campaign for mayor.

 Photos by David Rupkalvis/The World

North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke kicked off her campaign for a second term as mayor with a meet and greet with friends and supporters last week.

Engelke hosted the event to officially begin the campaign for a second term, saying her work as mayor is not done.

