NB Mayor's race

North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke hands out T-shirts while campaigning for re-election. Engelke appears to have won her second term as mayor.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

Jessica Engelke appears to have captured her second term as mayor of North Bend.

After the Coos County clerk’s office released the vote total received by Election Day, Engelke has opened nearly a 300-vote lead over her challenger, former Mayor John Briggs.

