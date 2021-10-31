The League of Oregon Cities elected North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke to its 2022 Board of Directors. Engelke will serve a three-year term.
“I’m honored to be named to the LOC’s board of directors,” said Engelke. “It’s important to advocate on behalf of Oregon’s cities and help foster a sense of unity. Together, we can make a tremendous impact statewide.”
Created in 1925 through an intergovernmental agreement of incorporated cities, the LOC is essentially an extended department of all 241 Oregon cities. The league helps city governments serve their citizens by providing legislative services, policy setting, intergovernmental relations, conferences and training, technical assistance and publications.
Engelke is North Bend’s first woman mayor and has served on the city council since November 2018. Engelke is currently serving on various local and regional boards, including board chair for CCD Business Development Corporation and board member/co-chair for Bay Area Enterprises. Engelke is a professor of business management and marketing at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Engelke joins the LOC Board as North Bend Councilor Timm Slater rolls off the league’s executive committee. He served as president of the league in 2018 and will remain on its board of directors as an ex-officio (non-voting) member of the board. Slater was appointed to the North Bend City Council in May 1981. The next 17½ years were spent in city service, including 12 as mayor. He was re-elected to city council in November 2012 and then appointed to the Council in November 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Engelke after she was sworn in as mayor.
He has served as a member of the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board, chair of the Coos County Planning Commission, founder of the Coos County Mayors Forum, and chair of the Bay Area Enterprise Zone. Slater is a Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club member and served on the Coos Library Board and Bay Area Chamber of Commerce (where he currently serves as its executive director). He completed a 32-year Army Reserve career.
The LOC is governed by a 16-member board of directors. The board consists of four officers (president, vice president, treasurer and immediate past president) who serve one-year terms in each role on a four-year rotation, and 12 directors who serve three-year terms. Nine directors are elected city officials, and three directors are appointed city staff. In the first year of the appointed city staff’s term, they are non-voting. In addition, past presidents who are still in elected office continue serving as ex officio (non-voting) members of the board.
