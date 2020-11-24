Jessica Engelke made history Monday night when she was sworn in as the new mayor of North Bend.
Engelke, who had a seat on the council, became the first woman elected as mayor during the Nov. 3 general election.
On Monday, Engelke and new council members Eric Gleason, Susanna Noordhoff and Pat Goll all officially took their seats on the North Bend City Council.
City Recorder Kaylee Kocher Marone swore in the four winners in a small meeting at the North Bend Community Center.
After taking the oath of office to officially become mayor, Engelke said she is ready to get to work. “We have a lot of work ahead of us,” she said. “I’m confident we have great things ahead of us.”
