SOUTH COAST - With the practice of fire borrowing soon ending, more of the Forest Service’s budget will be freed up to focus on things like wildfire prevention and maybe even combating Sudden Oak Death.
“The legislation that they were able to pass frees up needed dollars within the U.S Forest service,” District 1 State Representative and member of the Sudden Oak Death Task Force David Brock Smith said. “It also has the potential to free up needed resources for needed treatments in the Forest Service areas that are affected by Sudden Oak Death.”
Fire borrowing is a practice where the U.S. Forest Service borrows money from its own budget, which can leave its budget decimated after more demanding fire seasons. New legislation allows wildfires to be treated as natural disasters, allowing the use of federal funding to fight wildfires. This leaves the Forest Service more money to take preventative measures before fire season, as well as funding for the other services the department performs.
“We’ve got 2 million acres of shovel-ready fire hazard material and now we’re going to get a chance to clean them out,” Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said last month at the Oregon Coastal Caucus.
For years a bipartisan bill has been in the works to end fire borrowing and with the assistance of Wyden the legislation was approved.
“This legislation is a positive when it comes to Sudden Oak Death, especially in areas where SOD has spread deeper in Forest Service land,” Smith said.
During last February’s Legislative session, the Sudden Oak Task Force secured $1.7 million in funding to fight the spread of the disease for the next two years. This was the first time state funding to combat the conifer disease was approved through the legislature. According to Smith, previously relief and prevention funding came through the emergency board.
The scientific name of the disease is Phytophthora ramorum, and the NA-1 strain has been present in Curry County since 2001. In 2015, a new strain of the disease was recognized in Curry County known as the EU-1.
Phytophthora ramorum’s NA-1 strain infects tanoaks, which is where the name sudden oak death comes from. The EU-1 strain also infects tanoaks but can infect conifers like the Douglas fir. The Douglas fir is not only Oregon’s state tree, but a very important product to Oregon’s timber industry.
If the EU-1 pathogen continues to spread, it could harm the shipping industry as well as logging, since much of the timber products that come from in and around Coos Bay ship out of the Port of Coos Bay.
While the EU-1 strain has only shown up recently, efforts to contain and eradicate the NA-1 strain began back in 2001. In that time, SOD prevention efforts have been successful at keeping the disease from spreading outside of Curry County.