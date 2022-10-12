Empty Bowls

Did you know that 18% of Coos County residents are below the poverty line, 48% of Coos Bay students qualify for free or reduced lunches and that 1 in 3 children under 5 in Coos County are below the poverty line.

You can join us to help end hunger in Coos County on Saturday, October 29, for the SOCC Empty Bowls fund raiser. The SOCC Empty Bowls Fundraiser is co-sponsored by the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute and the Southwestern Oregon Community College.

