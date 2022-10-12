Did you know that 18% of Coos County residents are below the poverty line, 48% of Coos Bay students qualify for free or reduced lunches and that 1 in 3 children under 5 in Coos County are below the poverty line.
You can join us to help end hunger in Coos County on Saturday, October 29, for the SOCC Empty Bowls fund raiser. The SOCC Empty Bowls Fundraiser is co-sponsored by the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute and the Southwestern Oregon Community College.
It’s an afternoon and evening of food, music and art located at the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute. With a $20 donation, guests choose one of hundreds of handmade ceramic bowls created by the Empty Bowls Coos County potters. They then get to sample soups donated by local chefs, including those at OCCI. The event includes a silent auction of locally made art pieces.
100% of the admission price and additional bowls or auction items purchased by guests during the event is donated directly to the local food pantries.
Join us in fighting hunger in Coos County Saturday, October 29, from noon to 3 p.m. at Oregon Cost Culinary Institute on the campus of Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In