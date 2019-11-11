COOS BAY — Empty Bowls was full of heart this weekend, with members of the community coming together at the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute to raise thousands of dollars for the South Coast Food Share.
Those who donated were treated to one of 1,500 handmade bowls made by local potters.
Attendees look over silent auction items Saturday during the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser at the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute on the South…
“We started making bowls in June,” potter Annie Pollard said. “There are about 35 potters that have been making pots, some of us are working here out of Southwestern Oregon Community College’s ceramics department, and there are some from Coquille at the Coquille Art Center that are making bowls as well."
This is the first year that potters from the Coquille Art Center helped in making bowls for the event.
“We made the bowls all summer and we’ve been firing them all fall. We just unloaded the last kiln yesterday. So these were actually still warm when we unloaded them for the event,” Pollard said.
The $20 entry fee is donated entirely to the South Coast Food Share. In addition, there were bowls and other handcrafted specialty ceramic pieces for sale in a silent auction at the event. Each dollar raised can purchase seven pounds of food to help feed local families and individuals. Around $13,000 was raised for South Coast Food Share at the last Empty Bowls event two years ago, Pollard said.
“I’m hoping we can crest $20,000. That’s a personal goal,” Pollard said.
In years past, OCCI would make a variety of soups for the event, but this year eight different businesses and institutions donated the soups. OCCI students made a tortilla soup, 7 Devils Brewing Co. offered a stout potato cheese soup, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort chefs made a vanilla parsnip bisque, North Bend High School Culinary Arts students made a potato bacon soup and a coconut soup, Bailey’s Health Food Center had a gluten-free white bean chicken chili, Cragun Catering made minestrone, Coos Head Food Co-op made Moroccan chickpea vegan soup, and Front Street Provisioners made a smoked salmon chowder. Other local businesses, some of which included Wildflour Cafe & Catering, Darrell’s Devil's Foods, and So It Goes Coffeehouse, donated different breads and cookies to go along with the soups.
This year's event was sponsored in part by SWOCC, OCCI, 7 Devils Brewing Co., Oregon Coast Community Action and Coos Head Food Co-op.
“They made 75 gallons of soup, and we ran out of soup, because we had 200 more people than we were expecting,” Pollard said. Luckily, chef Sean from 7 Devils went in the kitchen and just made a new soup, so then we still had soup.”