Two Coos Bay-area Banner Bank employees have been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company and the recipients are truly Banner’s best.
The following employees received the Banner’s Best award for surpassing their individual professional goals last year, as well as providing exceptional customer service to the Bank’s clients and their fellow colleagues:
Dana Webber, Vice President, Branch Manager, Coos Bay Branch
Arthur Welborn, Mortgage Loan Officer
“We are fortunate to have employees of this caliber who choose Banner Bank as the place to share their talents,” said Mark Grescovich, Banner Bank President and CEO. “This level of excellence is a key reason Banner was again selected by Forbes as one of the 100 Best Banks in America.”
Less than five percent of all Banner employees receive this award. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.
