Employees of the Year announced at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center

Each month at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, two employees are honored as Employee of the Month - Clinical and Non-Clinical.
For the Employee of the Year Award, staff members were asked to choose among the Employees of the Month from that year.
For 2022, staff members voted for Jamie Stokes, Clinical Employee of the Year, and Albert Sanchez, Non-Clinical Employee of the Year.
CEO Ray Hino announced the awards at the holiday staff party held at the Bandon Community Center on Dec. 17.
Employees of the Year receive a cash award and a certificate.
Albert Sanchez
Sanchez began working at SCHHC in February 2021 in the Human Resources department. He is currently the HR Coordinator.
Below are some of the comments made by staff members of why they voted for Albert as clinical Employee of the Year:
"Albert is ready to help with anything needed and does so willingly and with a smile. He has shown his versatility by helping in various departments throughout the year. He is friendly and kind and has a great sense of humor. He's one of the people who makes SCHHC a great place to work."
"He always makes himself available no matter when or where. Also, he always has a smile on his face and is approachable and helpful."
"I really enjoy how sincere Albert is. He goes above and beyond his call of duty and I really appreciate working with him. He is so greatly appreciated."
"I appreciate Albert's ability to make employees feel welcome. His smile and positive attitude are infectious."
"Albert works above and beyond to ensure that the job gets done right. He has volunteered countless times to assist other departments when they are short-staffed. Albert deserves this award."
"Albert goes above and beyond for all SCHHC staff. He is many times the first contact people have with SCHHC and he represents all that SCHHC would ever look for in an employee. I am new to this hospital and from the very first phone call regarding my application, through the pre-employment steps, new hospital orientation, and beyond Albert has exemplified all the qualities and core values that SCHHC strives for."
Read more about Albert in his Employee of the Month story from September 2022 here: https://southerncoos.org/alberto-sanchez-named-non-clinical-employee-of-the-month/
Jamie Stokes
Jamie joined SCHHC as an RN in the Med/Surg Department in June 2021. She was recently promoted to an RN Charge Nurse position.
Below are some of the comments made by staff members of why they voted for Jamie as clinical Employee of the Year:
"Jamie has gone above and beyond in setting the example of what a Charge Nurse should be. She is thorough, kind, helpful to her staff, and provides excellent patient care."
"Jamie's positive attitude creates a great team environment. She is willing to jump in and help not only the med/surg staff but the ED staff as well. She is a joy to work with!"
"She is an extraordinary nurse who goes above and beyond excellent patient care and helps where she is needed. She is a great leader for Southern Coos."
"Jamie has exceptional patient care experience and models our values as far as patient-centered care and teamwork. Jamie often offers assistance and is a true role model for others on the unit."
"Jamie goes above and beyond as a charge nurse. She is welcoming, knowledgeable, and kind to staff and the patients of SCHHC. Jamie uses her skills and attitude to make a real difference at the hospital."
"Jamie recognizes and understands our core values shown by her actions every day when coming to work. As a Charge Nurse on the MedSurg floor, she is able to help other nurses understand and exhibit these same values."
Read more about Jamie in her Employee of the Month story from April 2022 here: https://southerncoos.org/jamie-stokes-named-clinical-employee-of-the-month-at-schhc/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In