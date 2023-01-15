Employees of the Year announced at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center

Jamie Stokes and Albert Sanchez

Each month at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, two employees are honored as Employee of the Month - Clinical and Non-Clinical.

For the Employee of the Year Award, staff members were asked to choose among the Employees of the Month from that year.

Albert Sanchez

Jamie Stokes

