COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay's wastewater treatment plant has not met its fecal coliform bacteria limits for September, according to a press release from the City of Coos Bay Public Works Department.
There is no danger to people, but the potential impact to shellfish at the beach outfall is being assessed by the city's wastewater contract operator. Prior to harvesting shellfish, it is recommended that people check with the Department of Agriculture and/or Coos County Public Health for any updates.
The wastewater contract operator is investigating the cause and will perform the necessary reporting with the Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon Emergency Response System and post signs at the beach access near the outfall, located at the most westerly end of Fulton Avenue, to warn people of the potential high bacteria limits.
The city must meet wastewater effluent limits per the requirements set forth in its DEQ discharge permit, the press release explained. There are two bacteria parameters that they are required to test for: enterococcus bacteria (related to human body contact with affected water) and fecal coliform bacteria (related to impact to shellfish). Both are indicators of the presence of fecal material in water, and therefore of the possible presence of disease-causing bacteria, viruses and protozoa.
"The idea is that if during the wastewater treatment process, we kill or significantly reduce these bacteria, we have removed the harmful viruses and bacteria," stated the release.
The Empire plant (located at 490 Fulton Avenue) is currently meeting the enterococcus bacteria requirement. Therefore, the wastewater effluent entering the bay would have no impact to people who come into bodily contact with the bay water.
Anyone with questions regarding the incident can contact City of Coos Bay Public Works at 541-269-8918.
