COOS BAY — Capital street projects completed in Empire last year have prompted the need for the Empire Urban Renewal District to replace ADA access ramps in the area.
A total of 41 ramps, 12 of which were on Newmark Avenue, were replaced during the month of February.
The 12 ramps on Newmark Avenue ended up being more difficult for the contractor to replace than others, because of elevation and utility conflicts, according to the City of Coos Bay.
Currently the City’s contractor is working on putting in bump-outs alongside the new ADA ramps.
Over the last year the Urban Renewal Agency has focused on roads in the Empire district. Prior to the road work, the URA met with citizens who expressed to the agency that the community’s priority was roadwork.
