Film Festival

The Dolphin PLayhouse will host the first Science Fiction Film Festival over Labor Day weekend.

 Contributed photo

The first-ever Empire Classic Science Fiction Film Festival will be held at the Dolphin Theater this Labor Day weekend. In addition to showing four films, the festival will include special presentations before each show and door prizes at the end. From dedicated fans to those new to the genre, the festival will have something for everyone. Events start Friday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. Two films will be presented Saturday, Sept. 2, one at 1 p.m., another at 6 p.m. A matinee Sunday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. will conclude the festival.

The Dolphin Playhouse is located at 580 Newmark Ave in the historic Empire District of Coos Bay.

