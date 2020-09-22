COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay's Empire Boat Ramp is a heavily used boat ramp facility accessed by both local residents and visitors from across the state.
Five of the eight float docks on the south side of Empire Boat Ramp were showing signs of failure, so City of Coos Bay staff removed them and closed the south side of the ramp until they could be replaced, according to the city's Friday Update.
This structural failure was caused by age and waves. The city declared the issue an emergency in order to swiftly replace the floats and protect those using the facility. This was especially important to the safety of those trying to launch from the north side.
Without the south dock floats, the wave action was more focused on the north side, making it unsafe to launch from or to load.
On May 19, the City of Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency authorized staff to proceed with the purchase of floats per the city's emergency procurement rules. The city obtained three qualified bids from manufacturers recommended through Oregon State Marine Board. The Urban Renewal Agency approved a contract with the low bidder, KG Manufacturing, for replacing the floats for a cost of $122,344.12.
"We had hoped to have the new floats installed early in salmon season. However, some of the contractor’s suppliers have been impacted by COVID-19, thus slowing down progress," the report state. "The earliest the replacement floats will be installed is the end of September."
The timing of the issue with the floats was such that OSMB grants were not available. OSMB did assist with the plans for the float design. The city will be applying for OSMB grants for replacement of the remaining floats at the Empire Boat Ramp as well as replacement of the floats at the Eastside Boat Ramp.
