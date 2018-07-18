COOS BAY — An emergency sewer line replacement project will temporarily close South 10th Street in Coos Bay.
The city of Coos Bay contracted with Benny Hempstead Excavating Inc. to perform the emergency repair. Repair work begin July 18.
For safety concerns, the work will require a full road closure from July 23-Aug.8. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone on to South Seventh Street between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area. The contractor will work with the affected home owners as needed.
For more information, contact Coos Bay Public Works Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.