At 1 p.m. on Friday, October 21, the Coos Bay Public Library is teaming up with Terry Plotz, Department of Geology and Mineral Industries earthquake and tsunami preparedness educator, to offer an online workshop on emergency preparedness.

Emergencies are inevitable. Therefore, it is important to understand how to prepare for them so you know what to expect, know how to communicate with family and outside agencies, and are able to keep yourself and your family as safe as possible.

