The Douglas County Sheriff's Office proudly announces the retirement of Wayne Stinson, who has dedicated an incredible 50 years to serving our community. Wayne's journey began back in 1973 as a Search and Rescue Explorer under Sheriff Truett, and his impact on the Sheriff's Office and the people it serves has been truly remarkable. His last day of service will be September 1, 2023.

After volunteering for three years, Wayne was hired as a part-time Supply and Maintenance Assistant in 1976, working for Sheriff Jacobs. His knack for Search and Rescue (SAR) work stood out, and Sheriff Jacobs recognized his talents, promoting him to a full-time SAR Assistant in 1978. Wayne kept this role until 1983 when Sheriff Neal added Emergency Management to his responsibilities, becoming the SAR and Emergency Manager.

