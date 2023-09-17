The Douglas County Sheriff's Office proudly announces the retirement of Wayne Stinson, who has dedicated an incredible 50 years to serving our community. Wayne's journey began back in 1973 as a Search and Rescue Explorer under Sheriff Truett, and his impact on the Sheriff's Office and the people it serves has been truly remarkable. His last day of service will be September 1, 2023.
After volunteering for three years, Wayne was hired as a part-time Supply and Maintenance Assistant in 1976, working for Sheriff Jacobs. His knack for Search and Rescue (SAR) work stood out, and Sheriff Jacobs recognized his talents, promoting him to a full-time SAR Assistant in 1978. Wayne kept this role until 1983 when Sheriff Neal added Emergency Management to his responsibilities, becoming the SAR and Emergency Manager.
For over 25 years, Wayne managed both SAR and Emergency Management. Around 2011, the Sheriff's Office introduced a SAR/Marine Deputy role, letting Wayne focus solely on Emergency Management. Over the years the Sheriff's Office SAR program grew under his guidance. Today, the SAR program includes two full-time SAR Deputies, multiple SAR Managers and nearly 100 active volunteers.
Wayne's contribution as an Emergency Manager was particularly notable. He has built strong relationships within the county and beyond, collaborating with various agencies to develop disaster response plans and aid in recovery efforts. Whether it was during wildfires, floods, or other emergencies, Wayne's leadership ensured that the community's safety remained a top priority. His dedication and expertise in managing crises have left a lasting positive impact on Douglas County.
Wayne served under nine Sheriffs, adapting to changing times:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In