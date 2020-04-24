COOS COUNTY — A drought declaration was passed by Coos County Commissioners at a meeting Friday, April 24.
This decision followed national reports showing parts of Coos County suffering from severe drought.
“The coast is shockingly low this year and Coos County is in severe drought status as of April 14,” said Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins. “There are issues with domestic water wells going dry and recovering.”
“I’ve spoken to the water master and the regional water director and they both expressed concerns and would like us to go ahead and pass this drought declaration to help mitigate some of these well issues before they get really bad.”
A U.S. Drought Monitor map, which was released on April 21, shows a majority of Coos County undergoing severe drought conditions. According to Cribbins, Curry and Klamath Counties have too passed their own emergency drought declarations.
From October 2019 to April 2020, the National Weather Service has so far recorded about 30 inches of total rainfall in the North Bend area near the airport. From October 2018 to April 2019, it recorded about 55 inches of total rainfall.
“The next step is for that drought declaration to be sent out to the governor’s office where she would have to certify the drought declaration,” said Cribbins. ”So, we have a letter that needs to go to the governor’s office along with the resolution.”
The board voted 3-0 to pass the drought declaration.
