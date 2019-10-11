COOS COUNTY — The second annual Emergency Communication practice is being held this weekend for HAM radio operators.
According to a press release from the Coos County Radio Club, the county and statewide event is this Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Locally … licensed amateur radio operators are invited to participate by contacting the new Coos County EYEWARN NET on the VHF frequency 146.58 SIMPLEX,” the release said. “This is a statewide exercise … using the scenario that a 9.1 quake has occurred in the Cascade region and after four days the grid and internet is down.”
The scenario also includes repeaters and cell towers being out of batteries with the fuel to power them either gone or destroyed, the release said.
“EYEWARN NET has been created to allow local HAM operators to not only monitor the condition of the county, but have an active role in calling in critical information on road, infrastructure, and evacuation assembly areas,” the release said, adding that these calls are what HAM radio operators refer to as “Windshield Reports.”
Those reports are then forwarded to Coos County Emergency Management for a clearer image of the conditions in the area, which is used to help direct first responders, the release said.
“ARES/RACES certified emergency communicators will be busy on other emergency frequencies using HF, VHF, and digital communications during this exercise,” the release added. “All licensed operators are encouraged to participate and exercise … communication skills. Please at least check-in and monitor, practice a simulated report, and add to the exercise (while) also learning how to add this to your preparedness skills.”
For more information, email KD7CL@outlook.com.