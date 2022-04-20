With one swipe of her pen, Gov. Kate Brown officially removed the Elliott State Forest from the state’s Common School Fund.
On Wednesday, Brown held a signing ceremony to keep the forest that takes up large parts of Coos and Douglas counties in public hands. The Legislature passed the law in its short session, agreeing to send millions to the Common School Fund in order to remove the Elliott State Forest from the funding mechanism.
“Some here thought the Elliott Forest would not contribute to the future of Oregon’s education system, but through this decoupling effort, the full value of the Elliott Forest will be invested in Oregon school children for decades to come,” Brown said while surrounded by many supporters of the bill.
During her comments, Brown thanked many people who worked to put together the legislation that protects the forest while also providing state funding to the schools fund.
“This bill is the product of a lot of hard work, frank conversations and collaboration to find common ground and an enduring solution that serves the collective good,” Brown said. “It was literally years in the making, but this bill brings the Land Board’s vision to life.
“Together we have found a way to sustain the Common Schools Fund and keep the Elliott Forest public. All while protecting the Elliott’s diverse habitats, guaranteeing long term access to the forest and keeping a door open for economic opportunity for the South Coast.”
Under the state’s plan, Oregon State University will manage the Elliott State Forest while maintaining public access with trails, parks and more.
“The Elliott State Forest will have a lasting legacy as a research forest that will contribute so much to the development of knowledge around forestry and environmental stewardship,” Brown said. “OSU has the best school of forestry in the country, and hopefully the addition of this research forest will ensure they are the best in the world.”
Brown closed her comments by saying that Oregon’s love for the outdoors is what made something like the Elliott State Forest bill possible.
“This is not a solution that would be possible in every state,” Brown said. “The love and care for Oregon’s natural wonders, which I have seen reflected in every stakeholder’s actions in the process, is what makes this place, and its people, truly special.”
Brown then signed SB 1546, which received bipartisan support in the Legislature. The bill pays $121 million to the Common Schools fund while decoupling the 82,500-acre forest. The forest will remain in public hands while being managed by Oregon State. Minimal logging will be allowed.
