ELKTON — Sounds of upbeat, energetic traditional German music filled the Elkton Community Education Center on Saturday as hundreds of community members laughed, danced and feasted with one another to celebrate its 10th annual Oktoberfest.
John Ferguson plays an 8-foot 10-inch Swiss alphorn with the Roseburg German Band during the annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday in Elkton.
The event, which honors the fall harvest season, offered visitors a chance to participate in its community-oriented activities and partake in authentic, homemade German cuisine.
Marjory Hamann, executive director of the ECEC said the event is one many residents around town look forward to each year and revealed she’ll often get phone calls about it way before the fall season hits.
“It’s really nice when you have something like this that brings people together,” Hamann said. “I’ve been doing it for five years and it’s a great opportunity for people to see how beautiful this area is.”
As part of tradition, the event sold potato salad, red cabbage, pretzels and bratwurst sausages made locally from Crystal Creek Quality Meats in Sutherlin. It also offered an array of desserts and beer from Hop Valley as well as wine from Anindor Vineyards.
The funds collected from food ticket sales will go toward Elkton High School’s Robotics Club, Arts Program and the ECEC. The money will be used to support the center’s yearlong activities which include its Youth Employment Program, Hamann said.
The program hires high school teens every summer to work as tour guides and regular staff members to help teach them practical skills through on-the-job training.
In addition to the popular food items, the event also featured a kid’s craft table and a cider pressing station, where visitors were given the option to buy jars of apple cider or bring their own apples to press on the spot.
Volunteer Bill Dilenge cooks German bratwurst during the annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday in Elkton.
Roseburg German Band was also in attendance and provided the event’s musical entertainment. Director Jason Briggs said the 14-member band has been a part of Elkton’s Oktoberfest since its very first year.
“The music we play is usually pretty high energy,” Briggs said. “It’s dancing music for people to get up and celebrate.”
October is usually the band’s busy season, said Briggs. They will travel around the state to various venues performing polkas, waltzing and its memorable chicken dance.
“It’s a group style dance that’s just fun and goofy,” Briggs said. “It’s the chicken dance. We do a lot of traditional hop, skip and jump dances.”
Local vendors Bayside Coffee and Firebug Pottery also set up booths at Saturday’s event. Jayme Allen, ECEC board member and potter with Firebug Pottery, created commemorative beer mugs for visitors to purchase which featured this year’s festival logo.
“We try to make this event very community based as possible,” Allen said. “The band, the brats, the coffee and my steins are all local.”
People do the Chicken Dance during the annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday in Elkton.
About 35 volunteers from the ECEC assisted throughout the festival. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1999 by resident Carol Beckley, a retired teacher, who aimed to provide a place for community members to gather and create improvement projects for its city.
With about a month of planning, Hamann said she was happy to see everyone participating and enjoying themselves.
“I love Elkton,” Hamann said. “It’s nice we get to celebrate the transition from summer to fall.”